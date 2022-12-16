RDA Financial Network Purchases 3,146 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

