RDA Financial Network Purchases 3,532 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

