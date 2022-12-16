RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RDA Financial Network owned 0.85% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

