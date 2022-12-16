Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 1,105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.7 days.

Recruit Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Recruit stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruit has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.40.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

