Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.62) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

RDEIY stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

