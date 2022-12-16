Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Forterra Price Performance

FTTRF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get Forterra alerts:

About Forterra

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.