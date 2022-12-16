Reef (REEF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.25 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $58.82 million and $10.25 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,850,303,797 coins and its circulating supply is 20,850,275,452 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

