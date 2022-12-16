Reef Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $55.16 million and $12.21 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.22 or 0.05184595 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00483468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,851,354,460 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

