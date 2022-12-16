Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of RGA opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.83 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

