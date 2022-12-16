Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 169,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,290. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

