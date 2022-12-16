Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

