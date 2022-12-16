Request (REQ) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $88.85 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00236962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08977007 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,521,272.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

