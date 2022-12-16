Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 15th (AMKBY, AXLA, BRX, CYBR, DPSGY, ESYJY, GHRS, LIACF, MDTKF, MNMD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 15th:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.50 ($43.68) to €46.40 ($48.84). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 320 ($3.93).

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €690.00 ($726.32) to €620.00 ($652.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.20 ($19.16) to €21.00 ($22.11). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.29).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 3,400 ($41.71).

