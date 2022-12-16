Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 15th (AMKBY, AXLA, BRX, CYBR, DPSGY, ESYJY, GHRS, LIACF, MDTKF, MNMD)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 15th:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.50 ($43.68) to €46.40 ($48.84). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 320 ($3.93).

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €690.00 ($726.32) to €620.00 ($652.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.20 ($19.16) to €21.00 ($22.11). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.29).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 3,400 ($41.71).

