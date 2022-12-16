Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Update

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,950,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 38.9% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCAC remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,594. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.