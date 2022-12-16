Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Down 27.9% in November

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 397,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

