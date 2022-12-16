Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 3,538 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
