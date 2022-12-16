Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 3,538 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.