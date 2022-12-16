Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

