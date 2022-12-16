Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $15,555.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

