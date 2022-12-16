Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 340 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1,619.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of GD opened at $245.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

