Rise Advisors LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 10.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,384,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,703,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

