Rise Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

D stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

