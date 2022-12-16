Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

