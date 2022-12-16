Rise Advisors LLC Sells 8,293 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

