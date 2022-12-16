Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

RITM stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 192.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.