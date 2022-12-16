Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.
Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.9 %
RITM stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.
Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Company Profile
Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rithm Capital (RITM)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.