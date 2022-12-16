RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
RIV Capital Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,635. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
About RIV Capital
