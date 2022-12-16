RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

RIV Capital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,635. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

(Get Rating)

Read More

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.