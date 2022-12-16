RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 144,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,376,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
