RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 144,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,376,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

