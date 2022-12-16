RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMGC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 359,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,933. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

