Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $27.50

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,740,658. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 549,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Roblox by 1,727.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $235,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

