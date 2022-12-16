Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.27

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.27 and traded as high as C$61.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.38, with a volume of 660,276 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.29. The stock has a market cap of C$30.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

