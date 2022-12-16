Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright Sells 416 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.36. The stock had a trading volume of 655,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.25.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

