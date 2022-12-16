Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.03. Route1 shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.
Route1 Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Route1 Company Profile
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.
