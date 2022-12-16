Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Roots from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday.

Roots Stock Down 3.3 %

Roots stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

