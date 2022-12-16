Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

