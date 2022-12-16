Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 116.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 182.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

