Rune Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $49,263.72 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00014895 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $49,263.72 and $170.53 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33811476 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

