Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $16,131,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,399. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.068 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $12.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

