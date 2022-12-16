Safe One Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Safe has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $148.24 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00042164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

