Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Safe-T Group Stock Performance

SFET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 19,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe-T Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Safe-T Group Company Profile

SFET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.