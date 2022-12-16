SafeMoon V2 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $135.01 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $135.01 million and $436,961.78 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,519,678,958 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

