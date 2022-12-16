Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Short Interest Update

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,259. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,027,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 10.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 562,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 493,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,688,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

