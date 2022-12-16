Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

