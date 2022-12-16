Saltmarble 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $18.79 or 0.00111558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $912.97 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.76 or 0.05343346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00489327 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.07 or 0.28992850 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 18.63558561 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,022,253.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

