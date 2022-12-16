Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $902.41 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for approximately $18.57 or 0.00106617 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $902.41 million and $1.22 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, "Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

