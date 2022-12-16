Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 46.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Articles

