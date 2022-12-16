Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 161,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sanofi by 6.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 255,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 32.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.