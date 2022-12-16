Sapphire Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $11,635.97 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.80 or 0.07127986 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00074479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022496 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

