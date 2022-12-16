Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATLW remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

