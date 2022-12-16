SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of SBFFF opened at $13.55 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
