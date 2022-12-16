Scholarship Coin Price Down 64.2% This Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $26,758.69 and approximately $14.82 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 64.2% lower against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,865,275 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00180006 USD and is up 19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

