Scholastic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scholastic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

